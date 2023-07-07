Advanced FDA Cleared Magstim Horizon 3.0 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Now Available in United Kingdom

WHITLAND, United Kingdom, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advanced and FDA-cleared Magstim Horizon 3.0 transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system is now UKCA registered and available for sale in the UK, providing physicians with a proven precision therapy to improve the lives of patients with depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and anxious depression1.



The first company to manufacture and commercialize TMS as a treatment for brain disorders, Magstim technology has been cited in more than 16,000 published studies in the neuroscientific and clinical research.

“Magstim was founded in Wales, where our TMS line is manufactured and continues to be advanced,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO, Magstim. “The Horizon 3.0 technology is already in use in the US, and we are thrilled and honoured to make this technology available to the dedicated UK physicians working hard to advance the field and alleviate the pain and suffering caused by mental illness.”

From July 10-13, Professor Alex O’Neill Kerr, MBChB, Medical Director of Transforming Mind Solutions, and the Magstim team will be at the Royal College of Psychiatrists Congress in Liverpool to educate clinicians on utilizing Horizon 3.0 in their practices. Studies show that patients respond positively to Magstim TMS Therapy2. Horizon 3.0 offers an intuitive system that optimizes treatment and helps improve patient care.

“Our focus is developing innovative treatments to aid the cure of depression and anxiety,” states Professor Alex O’Neill Kerr. “Our patients have achieved significant improvements in depression and mental health using TMS therapy. We use Magstim technology and look forward to this Horizon 3.0 launch in the UK.”

To learn more about Magstim research and clinical neurotechnology innovations, visit Magstim.com or call 01994 241111.

About Welcony



Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity company.

1USFDA. Horizon 3.0 is indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, and decreasing co-morbid anxiety symptoms where present, in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, as well as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)