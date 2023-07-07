Press and analyst meeting

English Swedish

On Friday, July 21 2023, at 08:00 CEST, Bilia’s report for the second quarter 2023 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings via Financial Hearings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

The presentation starts at 09:00 CEST. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Bilia Q2 Report 2023 (financialhearings.com)



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Call Access (financialhearings.com)



Gothenburg, July 7, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

