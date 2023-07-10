Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 3, 2023 to Friday July 7, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|391,454
|6,141,142,610
|3 July 2023
|740
|12,046.3649
|8,914,310
|4 July 2023
|720
|12,533.9167
|9,024,420
|5 July 2023
|720
|12,426.5833
|8,947,140
|6 July 2023
|730
|12,212.3836
|8,915,040
|7 July 2023
|710
|12,212.6479
|8,670,980
|Total 3-7 July 2023
|3,620
|44,471,890
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,840
|12,285.0852
|47,174,727
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|59,296
|706,023,988
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|398,914
|6,232,789,227
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,643,963
|26,947,800,479
|3 July 2023
|2,954
|12,175.0135
|35,964,990
|4 July 2023
|2,875
|12,691.8504
|36,489,070
|5 July 2023
|2,875
|12,595.9374
|36,213,320
|6 July 2023
|2,913
|12,363.4930
|36,014,855
|7 July 2023
|2,834
|12,263.0752
|34,753,555
|Total 3-7 July 2023
|14,451
|179,435,790
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,585
|12,416.8533
|143,849,246
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,650
|12,416.8183
|45,321,387
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|235,956
|2,844,464,902
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,673,649
|27,316,406,901
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,692, A shares and 615,071, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.30% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 July 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
