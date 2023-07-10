Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 3, 2023 to Friday July 7, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)391,454 6,141,142,610
3 July 202374012,046.36498,914,310
4 July 202372012,533.91679,024,420
5 July 202372012,426.58338,947,140
6 July 202373012,212.38368,915,040
7 July 202371012,212.64798,670,980
Total 3-7 July 20233,620 44,471,890
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,84012,285.085247,174,727
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)59,296 706,023,988
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)398,914 6,232,789,227
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,643,963 26,947,800,479
3 July 20232,95412,175.013535,964,990
4 July 20232,87512,691.850436,489,070
5 July 20232,87512,595.937436,213,320
6 July 20232,91312,363.493036,014,855
7 July 20232,83412,263.075234,753,555
Total 3-7 July 202314,451 179,435,790
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,58512,416.8533143,849,246
Bought from the Foundation*3,65012,416.818345,321,387
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)235,956 2,844,464,902
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,673,649 27,316,406,901

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,692, A shares and 615,071, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.30% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 2023