Danish English

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 3, 2023 to Friday July 7, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 391,454 6,141,142,610 3 July 2023 740 12,046.3649 8,914,310 4 July 2023 720 12,533.9167 9,024,420 5 July 2023 720 12,426.5833 8,947,140 6 July 2023 730 12,212.3836 8,915,040 7 July 2023 710 12,212.6479 8,670,980 Total 3-7 July 2023 3,620 44,471,890 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,840 12,285.0852 47,174,727 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,296 706,023,988 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 398,914 6,232,789,227 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,643,963 26,947,800,479 3 July 2023 2,954 12,175.0135 35,964,990 4 July 2023 2,875 12,691.8504 36,489,070 5 July 2023 2,875 12,595.9374 36,213,320 6 July 2023 2,913 12,363.4930 36,014,855 7 July 2023 2,834 12,263.0752 34,753,555 Total 3-7 July 2023 14,451 179,435,790 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,585 12,416.8533 143,849,246 Bought from the Foundation* 3,650 12,416.8183 45,321,387 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 235,956 2,844,464,902 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,673,649 27,316,406,901

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 139,692, A shares and 615,071, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.30% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments