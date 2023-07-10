Save the date: SkiStar arranges Capital Markets Day on 12 October 2023

Swedish English

The mountain tourism company SkiStar, the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, invites investors, analysts and the media to a capital markets day from 2.00 p.m. CET on Thursday 12 October 2023 in Stockholm.

The day will include presentations by CEO Stefan Sjöstrand and other members of the management. After the event, there will be an opportunity to mingle. The capital markets day will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

An invitation that includes the agenda and joining details for participants will be distributed closer to the capital markets day.



Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

