LIZHI’s Social App TIYA Upgrades MY AI FRIEND Chatbot with New ‘Animated Avatar’ Feature

GUANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has launched a new expressive “Animated Avatar” feature for users’ customized MY AI FRIEND chatbot with the latest update to its global social networking platform TIYA App (“TIYA”).



The new “Animated Avatar” feature for TIYA’s MY AI FRIEND chatbot provides animated and expressive AI-generated faces to users’ customized AI companions, further enhancing real-time conversations and fostering a deeper emotional connection between users and their AI companions.

Leveraging the LIZHI Group’s innovations with AI-generated voice technology, all TIYA users can now also use voice chat with their customized MY AI FRIEND chatbot. This feature more effectively conveys emotions online, helping AI companions’ responses be more natural and fitting for different situations.

Earlier in May, LIZHI had launched virtual AI preset companions for TIYA’s MY AI FRIEND chatbot, spanning characters such as musician DJ Fresh and game consultant Alex Marshall. Each preset companion has a unique personality that caters to the diverse needs and interests of TIYA users. These companions provide users with unique socializing options and supplement TIYA’s existing MY AI FRIEND chatbot features, which already enable users to create and customize their own exclusive AI friends.

LIZHI is committed to exploring the boundless possibilities of AI technology, especially for online companionship and fulfilling users’ social needs. The Company plans to continue developing its AI features to provide users with better AI-based emotional companionship and a richer online, interactive social experience.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

