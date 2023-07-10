NKGen Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (“NKGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapies, today announced that it will have a poster presentation at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (“AAIC”) to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands and online from July 16–20, 2023.



NKGen will present interim Phase I trial data on SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified NK cells) to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Use of Expanded Non-Genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) with Enhanced Cytotoxicity in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease – Interim Report of a Phase I Trial Presenting Author: Paul Y. Song, M.D. Session Type: Poster Session Title: Drug Development: Human Session Time: Sunday, July 16, 2023; 8:45 AM – 4:15 PM CEST Poster Board Number: #72909 Location: Exhibit Hall Information about the AAIC can be found at: https://aaic.alz.org/.



About NKGen



NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapies. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

