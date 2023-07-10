Optery Expands Senior Leadership Team as it Continues to Lead Personal Data Removal Industry, Protecting Consumers and Businesses from Digital and Physical Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the first company to offer a free service for finding your personal data on hundreds of data broker websites, announced today it has hired two new senior leaders as demand for its personal data removal service for consumers and businesses continues to grow.



Paul Mander joins the company as GM of Optery for Business, where he leads Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy and execution for Optery’s new B2B operations, which sells personal data removal services to enterprises to protect their executives, employees, and customers. Mander is a veteran SaaS Executive, experienced in creating GTM strategies for high-growth startups and scaleups. Prior to joining Optery, he was Chief Customer Officer at Session AI, and held senior roles at mParticle, Oracle, and BlueKai.

Hideko Tachibana joins as VP of Finance and Operations, where she leads the organization across HR, Finance & Accounting, Customer Operations, Team Administration, Vendor Management, and Special Projects. Tachibana has a decade of experience in entrepreneurship, operations, private equity, and investment banking. She joins Optery from Fork Equity where she was Partner and Co-Founder, responsible for growing, building and selling B2B products. Previously she held leadership roles at Merge Freeze, Relay Commerce and Fomo.

“We continue to see tremendous demand for our personal data removal services, and our Optery for Business solution has really taken off with companies who understand the importance of removing personal information from the web as a way to strengthen the security and privacy of individuals and businesses,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder of Optery. “As demand has continued to accelerate for our products, we’re thrilled to welcome two new senior leaders to the team; Paul and Hideko each have many years of experience scaling B2B SaaS businesses and their roles are critical to our mission of putting consumers in control of their personal data.”

“I am thrilled to be leading the new Optery for Business team as enterprises recognize the increasing importance of protecting employees, executives and customers from the alarming rise of PII-based attacks both in the digital and physical worlds,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business. “Optery has taken the painstaking work out of finding and removing PII from the Internet, making it simple for businesses to remove sensitive data from the web for employees and customers; this keeps people safer while reducing vulnerabilities to digital and physical attacks. Together with the rest of the team, we are working to make Optery the default personal data removal cybersecurity solution for the enterprise.”

“I am excited to join Optery as the company is scaling its team and operations to capitalize on the success of its personal data removal products for consumers and businesses looking for a proven, efficient way to take sensitive information out of harm’s way online,” said Hideko Tachibana, VP of Finance and Operations at Optery. “Cybercriminals and attackers have become increasingly sophisticated, and consumers and businesses need smarter tools to protect themselves from targeted attacks. Optery has built the most advanced personal data discovery removal software on the market and I’m excited to help put it to work making the world a safer place.”

Optery’s automated opt out software removes personal information from the Internet to reduce the attack surface area for phishing, social engineering, harassment, fraud, doxxing, and physical confrontation. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in its category for two years running in 2022 and 2023.

Phishing, social engineering, identity theft and harassment are made easier by data brokers who openly post personal information such as phone numbers and home addresses online. Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted online. Optery can also automatically remove you from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The company also offers the service to businesses via Optery for Business, assisting IT security teams with scrubbing employees’ personal information from the web to reduce threats and attack surface area. Tens of thousands of users and leading businesses rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep personal data off the Internet.

Optery has solutions for individuals and businesses. For a free exposure report, visit https://app.optery.com/signup .

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery can also automatically remove you from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service is used to prevent threats like phishing, social engineering, identity theft, harassment and physical violence. Tens of thousands of users and leading businesses rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at http://optery.com .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

Michelle@big-swing.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/895ef2ce-9b90-40f2-b939-2e7b2f944cc9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691da6f1-6dde-43a6-8ee2-38a84cd3812d