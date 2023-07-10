Route 92 Medical Announces Appointment of Chris Hartman as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the appointment of Chris Hartman to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Chris will be responsible for continuing to build the sales and marketing organizations to grow Route 92 Medical’s global commercial footprint.



“Route 92 Medical has developed remarkable technologies which offer the potential to dramatically improve outcomes for patients who have endovascular procedures in the brain, starting with a game-changing therapy for ischemic stroke,” said Chris Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer at Route 92 Medical. “Realizing the value of these innovations requires us to engage a range of stakeholders across the medical community in thinking differently about endovascular thrombectomy procedures and neurovascular intervention more broadly.”

Chris joins Route 92 Medical with more than 20 years of medical device sales and commercial leadership experience. Most recently, Chris served as President of LivaNova PLC’s epilepsy neuromodulation division, helping deliver three years of sequential growth as a business unit leader. Prior to LivaNova, he was Chief Commercial Officer at private-equity-backed health services company, Option Care Health and Vice President of North America Commercial at Stryker Neurovascular, where he led the commercial launch and growth of the Trevo Pro-Vue stent retriever. He also held sales and commercial roles with Baxter and Boston Scientific/Guidant. Chris is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA in economics from the University of Michigan.

“Chris has been remarkably successful in facilitating commercial growth in the neurovascular space and other medical technology categories,” said Tony Chou, CEO of Route 92 Medical. “His breadth of experience and unique perspective will help us drive progress and growth as we continue to commercialize our FreeClimb 70 Reperfusion System, powered by our Tenzing 7 catheter technology, and our pipeline of future products. As a company, we continue to focus on the completion of the SUMMIT MAX clinical trial which will support regulatory submissions for the next-generation Monopoint® Platform, a super-bore HiPoint™ 88 catheter delivered with Tenzing 8 for thrombectomy procedures.”

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.route92medical.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

