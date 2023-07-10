Tejon Ranch Co. Names New General Counsel

TEJON RANCH, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today the reappointment of Michael R.W. Houston as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Houston previously held those positions at the Company for almost five years beginning in 2016. He left Tejon Ranch in 2021 to join the Southern California Association of Governments, where he served as Chief Counsel and Director of Legal Services for the nation’s largest metropolitan planning agency. Prior to his initial tenure with Tejon Ranch, Houston served as City Attorney for the City of Anaheim. He has extensive experience in corporate governance, municipal/public agency law, real estate and economic development, land use and environmental issues. He will rejoin the Company on August 21, 2023.



“I am extremely excited to rejoin my former colleagues and resume my work at the Tejon Ranch Company,” said Houston. “The company has made tremendous progress in its real estate entitlement, development and environmental efforts and is well-positioned for significant growth in the future. Tejon Ranch has an incredible mission to create value for the shareholders and provide California with enormous opportunities to house and employ California’s citizens. I find great satisfaction in being part of a management team and company delivering such quality in relation to the great legacy the ranch has as a part of California’s history.”

“We are very excited to welcome Michael Houston back to our executive management team,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “He made significant contributions in the almost five years he was with us previously. We’re confident he will continue to further our company’s mission for both our shareholders and the communities we are so proud to be involved with in creating housing, environmental advancements, and employment efforts for Californians.”

Houston graduated magna cum laude from Chapman University with a BA in Political Science and earned his Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law. Houston is licensed to practice law in California and Colorado.

