Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size is Expanding to USD 56.62 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global infectious disease diagnostics market size was valued at USD 28.65 billion in 2022. Infectious disease diagnostics is the process of determining and identifying the occurrence of infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, in individuals suspected of having an infectious disease. Infectious disease diagnostics aims to precisely detect and diagnose the specific pathogen triggering the infection, allowing appropriate treatment and preventive measures. The Infectious disease diagnostics market contains various products, such as assays & reagents, instruments, software, and services, designed to characterize and identify infectious agents in patient samples.



Furthermore, the market for infectious disease diagnostics is driven by the surging prevalence of infectious diseases globally, the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the growing focus on public health initiatives. Diagnostic tests are vital in recognizing the specific pathogens affecting infections, controlling appropriate treatment decisions, monitoring disease progression, and implementing preventive measures.

Regional snapshots

The Infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. The region has a high demand for infectious disease diagnostics due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, government initiatives, high disease burden, presence of key market players, and favorable regulatory environment may significantly contribute to the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market in the region.

Furthermore, government support and initiatives in North America contribute significantly to the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. Funding agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), provide financial support for research and development activities related to infectious disease diagnostics. These initiatives drive innovation and encourage collaboration between academic institutions, diagnostic companies, and healthcare providers.

Report highlights

On the basis of product, it is divided into assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The assays & reagents segment has gained a major share 51% of the global market.

On the basis of disease type, it is divided into hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (hiv), influenza, and others. The others segment has gained a major share of the global market.

On the basis of technology, it is divided into immunodiagnostics, clinical microbiology, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment has gained a major share of the global market.

Based on geography, the infectious disease diagnostics market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period.

, the infectious disease diagnostics market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the infectious disease diagnostics market in North America is serving as the most dominating region among others. The dominance of the infectious disease diagnostics market is largely due to its well-established regulatory frameworks for diagnostic tests, ensuring quality, safety, and efficacy. Regulatory bodies, such as the Health Canada and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provide guidance and oversight to ensure that diagnostic tests meet the necessary standards in the North American region.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 49.41 Billion CAGR 7.05% from 2023 to 2032 Assays & Reagents Segment Share 51% in 2022 Instruments Segment Share 36% in 2022 Software Segment Share 13% in 2022 Key Players Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieus SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman-La Roche, Becton Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Qiagen Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic Inc., sand Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

Infectious diseases pose significant challenges to public health, causing morbidity, mortality, and economic burden. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases creates a pressing need for accurate and timely diagnosis, which forms the basis for effective disease management, treatment, and prevention strategies. Several factors contribute to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. One major factor is global population growth and urbanization, which lead to increased population density, close human-animal interactions, and greater ease of disease transmission. In addition, factors such as international travel, migration, and global trade facilitate the rapid spread of infectious agents across borders, making detecting and containing outbreaks early on crucial. Moreover, certain infectious diseases have witnessed a resurgence or emergence in recent years, further driving the demand for diagnostic tests. For example, the re-emergence of diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and hepatitis have been observed, necessitating effective diagnostic tools to identify the causative agents and determine appropriate treatment regimens.

Furthermore, the emergence of novel and highly infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has highlighted the critical role of infectious disease diagnostics in outbreak management. The rapid and accurate identification of the virus through diagnostic tests has been vital in controlling its spread, implementing quarantine measures, and guiding treatment decisions. In addition to the increasing incidence of known infectious diseases, there is a constant threat of emerging and re-emerging infectious pathogens. These include antibiotic-resistant bacteria, new strains of influenza viruses, and viral hemorrhagic fevers. The timely detection and characterization of these pathogens are essential for appropriate infection control measures and the development of targeted therapies or vaccines. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally is a significant driver behind the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Opportunities

Integrating digital health technologies, encompassing digital platforms, mobile applications, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI), is revolutionizing the field of diagnostics and transforming the way infectious diseases are detected, diagnosed, and managed. Facilitating remote and decentralized testing is one of the key contributions of digital health technologies. Through mobile applications and connected devices, individuals can access diagnostic tests conveniently from their homes or local healthcare centers, reducing the need for physical visits to hospitals or clinics. This remote testing approach is particularly beneficial when access to healthcare facilities is limited or during public health emergencies. Furthermore, digital health technologies enable real-time data collection, analysis, and transmission. Wearable devices, smart sensors, and mobile health applications can continuously monitor vital signs, symptoms, and disease parameters, allowing for early detection and timely intervention in infectious diseases. This continuous monitoring enhances disease surveillance, facilitates early warning systems, and supports targeted interventions to prevent the spread of infections.

In addition, machine learning algorithms and AI are increasingly employed in infectious disease diagnostics. These technologies analyze large datasets, including patient data, clinical records, and epidemiological information, to identify patterns, predict disease outbreaks, and optimize diagnostic algorithms. AI-based diagnostic tools may potentially improve the accuracy and efficiency of infectious disease diagnostics, enabling healthcare professionals to make additional informed decisions and provide personalized patient care. Digital health technologies also enhance connectivity and information sharing between healthcare providers, laboratories, and public health agencies. Integrated health information systems enable seamless communication and data exchange, allowing for rapid sharing of diagnostic results, disease surveillance data, and treatment guidelines. This interconnectedness promotes collaboration, enables timely response to outbreaks, and supports evidence-based decision-making in infectious disease management.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Roche launched cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory device, in countries that acknowledge the CE mark. These tests encompass cobas HIV-1, cobas HCV, cobas HBV, cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and the cobas omni Utility Channel kit.

In May 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a medical technology company, announced the U.S. launch of its new, high-throughput infectious, fully automated disease molecular diagnostics platform.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software



By Disease Type

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Influenza

Others

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-generation Sequencing

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



