Trends and Demand in Thermoformed Trays Market 2025-35

Ottawa, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoformed trays market hit USD 12.67 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 32.57 billion by 2034, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable packaging solutions across the food, medical, and consumer goods industries.

Key Technological Shifts

Adoption of biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable plastics to meet sustainability demands. Automation & Robotics – Integration of automated forming, trimming, and packaging processes for higher efficiency and precision.

Incorporation of sensors, QR codes, and antimicrobial coatings to enhance product safety and consumer engagement. Lightweighting Technologies – Development of thinner yet stronger trays to reduce material usage and transportation costs.

Development of thinner yet stronger trays to reduce material usage and transportation costs. Hybrid Thermoforming – Combining thermoforming with other processes like vacuum forming or injection molding for complex designs and enhanced functionality.





What are Thermoformed Trays?

The thermoformed trays market is witnessing rapid growth, propelled by growing demand from the consumer goods, food, and medical industries. Manufacturers are being encouraged to use cutting-edge materials and creative designs by the growing emphasis on lightweight and environmentally friendly packaging options. Automation and smart packaging technological developments are further improving product functionality and production efficiency. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to grow steadily as consumer preferences shift toward eco-friendly packaging and convenience.

Private Industry Investments for Thermoformed Trays:

Amcor Plc invested in the expansion of its thermoforming capabilities in North America and Europe, specifically targeting the healthcare packaging market. Sonoco Products Company acquired Thermoform Engineered Quality, LLC (TEQ), a global manufacturer of thermoformed packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Graham Partners, a private equity firm, has strategically acquired multiple U.S.-based thermoforming companies, including EasyPak and Tray-Pak Corp., to build a stronger position in the attractive niche market for food packaging. Nelipak Healthcare Packaging launched a new range of specialized thermoform trays designed for packaging medical devices and pharmaceuticals, emphasizing sterility and safety. Tesco, a major UK-based grocery retailer, announced an investment in utilizing recyclable plastic thermoform trays for packaging its range of chilled ready-to-eat food products, addressing consumer demand for sustainability.





Thermoformed Trays Market Trends

Sustainable Packaging – Growing use of biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials to reduce environmental impact.

Trays with easy-open lids, portion control, and microwave-safe features for on-the-go consumers. Premiumization – Adoption of high-quality finishes, custom shapes, and branding opportunities to enhance product appeal.

Market Opportunities

Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

The transition from traditional plastics to biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials is being aided by growing consumer awareness of environmental sustainability. Packaging that supports ESG objectives is becoming more and more sought after by brands, creating opportunities for environmentally friendly tray options. Opportunities to collaborate with recycling and waste management companies to develop circular packaging solutions are also presented.

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Applications

Sterile single-use trays are being used more often by the pharmaceutical and medical industries to package medications, surgical instruments, and medical devices. Stricter hygienic regulations and the growth of home healthcare both increase demand. Tamper-evident and temperature-sensitive trays allow manufacturers to adapt to changing industry demands.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment dominated the thermoformed trays market, driven by its high recyclability, light weight, and exceptional clarity because PET trays have strong barrier qualities and can prolong shelf life. They are a popular choice for food and consumer goods packaging. Furthermore, the widespread use of PET-based thermoformed trays in developed markets has been aided by established recycling infrastructure and cost-effectiveness.

The bio-based plastics segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, motivated by stringent laws governing the use of traditional plastic and growing environmental concerns. Adoption is accelerating due to the foodservice and retail industries’ growing demand for renewable and compostable packaging options. To support sustainability objectives and circular economy projects, manufacturers are investing more in biobased materials.

By Product Type

The standard thermoformed trays segment dominated the thermoformed trays market, driven by their extensive use in industrial retail and food packaging applications. These trays are compatible with high-volume manufacturing processes, affordable to produce, and of high quality. Their strong market dominance is further enhanced by how simple it is for them to stack transport and store.

The custom thermoformed trays segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, backed by growing consumer demand for brand awareness and product differentiation. Better product fit, increased protection, and improved shelf appeal are all benefits of custom designs. The need for customized thermoformed tray solutions is being further fueled by the expansion of e-commerce and premium packaging.

By Application

The food packaging segment dominated the thermoformed trays market, driven by an increase in the consumption of dairy, meat, fresh produce, and prepared meals. Thermoformed trays are perfect for food packaging applications because they provide exceptional hygiene, visibility, and convenience. This segment of dominance is further reinforced by the growth of organized retail and online meal delivery services.

The pharmaceutical & medical segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, because sterile single-use packaging solutions are becoming increasingly popular because of their accuracy and resistance to contamination. Trays are widely used for pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, and medical devices. Growth is also being accelerated by tighter regulations and increased healthcare spending.

By Forming Technology

The vacuum forming segment dominated the thermoformed trays market, motivated by its ease of use, affordable tooling, and ability to be produced in large quantities. Standard trays with uniform thickness and design are produced using this technology. It is a favored option in many end-use industries due to its operational flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Pressure forming segments are growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period, encouraged by the growing demand for packaging that is both aesthetically pleasing and high definition. Pressure forming allows for more intricate designs, better surface finish, and sharper details. Its use in high-end food packaging, electronics, and medical applications is growing as a result of these benefits.

By Region

North America Takes the Lead: Dominating the Thermoformed Trays Industry

North America is dominating the market, driven by robust consumer goods, healthcare, and food industry demand. Regional growth is supported by sophisticated packaging infrastructure, widespread use of sustainable materials, and the presence of significant packaging manufacturers. The use of premium thermoformed trays is further encouraged by strict food safety regulations.

U.S. Thermoformed Trays Market Trends

The U.S. is growing steadily as manufacturers and end-users increasingly adopt lightweight, durable, and customizable packaging solutions across food, retail, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Rising consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals and hygienic packaging is driving strong uptake of thermoformed trays in food service and grocery retail, supported by strict food safety standards. E-commerce expansion is also boosting demand, since thermoformed trays offer secure, protective packaging for shipped goods like electronics, toys, and personal care products.

The APAC Tray Takeover: Growth Fuels Innovation

Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and expanding food processing industries. Growth in organized retail, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors is boosting demand for thermoformed packaging solutionsv. Additionally, increasing investments in manufacturing capacity and packaging innovation are accelerating market expansion in the region.

China Thermoformed Trays Market Trends

China's market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand from multiple end-use sectors, including food and beverage, consumer goods, electronics, and healthcare. The surge in ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce packaging, and e-commerce shipments is fueling adoption, as thermoformed trays provide secure, convenient, and hygienic packaging while extending product shelf life.

Recent Developments in the Thermoformed Trays Industry:

In February 2024, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) expanded its FOOPAK sustainable fiber‑based packaging suite to include new thermoformed food trays that eliminate plastics and support freezing, cooking, and reheating applications. This innovation offering a plastic‑free alternative for ready‑meal and frozen food packaging.

In 2025, Nefab expanded its sustainable thermoformed trays made with high recycled content for industries including automotive, electronics, aerospace, and more, improving circular supply‑chain packaging. These trays are made from recycled plastic and 100% recycled materials.

Top Companies in the Thermoformed Trays Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor Plc: Expanded global thermoforming in late 2025 with the launch of "AmSecure" APET-based trays for high-performance healthcare applications.

Expanded global thermoforming in late 2025 with the launch of "AmSecure" APET-based trays for high-performance healthcare applications. Sonoco Products Company: Strategically shifted focus in 2025 by completing the $1.8 billion sale of its thermoformed and flexible business to Toppan Holdings.

Strategically shifted focus in 2025 by completing the $1.8 billion sale of its thermoformed and flexible business to Toppan Holdings. Huhtamaki: Leading provider of "Huhtamaki Fresh" fiber-based, home-compostable food trays as a direct sustainable alternative to plastic.

Leading provider of "Huhtamaki Fresh" fiber-based, home-compostable food trays as a direct sustainable alternative to plastic. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.: Transitioned to a private company under Novolex in April 2025, specializing in innovative "Recycleware" reduced-density polypropylene (RDPP) meat trays.

Other Players

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Bio-based Plastics

By Product Type

Standard Thermoformed Trays

Custom Thermoformed Trays

By Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electronics

Industrial Packaging

Consumer Goods





By Forming Technology

Vacuum Forming

Pressure Forming

Mechanical Forming





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

