ENDEAVORS NAMES MARK RIDDICK AS DEPUTY SENIOR DIRECTOR OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

San Antonio, Texas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, a San Antonio-based national service organization, is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Riddick to Deputy Senior Director of Behavioral Health. Riddick will be responsible for day-to-day operations for Behavioral Health, including planning, management, and oversight of various programs, including the Veteran Wellness Centers in San Antonio and El Paso.

Possessing a diverse skill set acquired over his 21 years of military service, Riddick is skilled in leading and managing multidisciplinary and complex institutions. Before his employment with Endeavors, Riddick experienced a successful career in the United States Army, where he rose to the highest enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major and held various leadership roles, including Chief of Clinical Operations Services, Medical Operations Manager, and Academic Course Director.

With expertise in healthcare administration, operations, organizational strategy, and financial planning and analysis within the healthcare field, Riddick began his career at Endeavors as Regional Director of Behavioral Health Operations in 2022. During his time in that role, he operationalized Behavioral Health Strategic plans through staffing and program organization, spearheaded multiple process improvement strategies, and launched groundbreaking programs and initiatives. Of note was the launch of the Endeavors Uvalde Community Service program in Uvalde, Texas, which has provided financial and behavioral health services for more than 300 community members following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022.

“As we work to elevate our Behavioral Health efforts, we knew we needed the right person in the right role. Mark Riddick is that person,” said Chip Fulghum, President and COO. “Mark brings a wealth of experience to this position. He is a leader with considerable operational expertise, a commitment to his team, and a passion for helping those in need. As a Veteran and a professional, he is a man who inspires trust and commitment. I am excited to see him take on this new role for Endeavors.”

The cornerstone of the Endeavors Behavioral Health Program may be the organization’s Veteran Wellness Centers. The first, located on the northwest side of San Antonio, is a fully adaptive fitness center that is open to the community. The building also houses multiple medical offices and community services, allowing Veterans and other clients a convenient way to seek care. The El Paso Veteran Wellness Center, built on the same model, is slated to open in early 2025.

Riddick holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of the Incarnate Word, is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB), and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I’m proud to be in a position where I can affect positive change to the well-deserving populations we provide behavioral health services to," said Riddick. "Working to ensure that we are consistently delivering life-changing services that improve the lives of those in our communities is what it's all about."

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national nonprofit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit endeavors.org .

