Invitation to the presentation of Sdiptech's interim report for the second quarter of 2023





Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2023, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 08:00, and invites you to a presentation via a webcast telephone conference on the same day at 14.00 CEST Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation is held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/46749



If you wish to participate and ask written questions, you can do so via the following link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/sdiptech-q2-2023



Telephone conference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5008950



The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website:

www.sdiptech.se

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,800 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 11 July 2023, at 13:00 CEST.

