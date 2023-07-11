Sarah Winters Named Senior Vice President/Chief Human Resource Officer of The Middlefield Banking Company

Sarah Winters, Senior Vice President/Chief Human Resource Officer



MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middlefield Banking Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN), today announced the appointment of Sarah Winters as the Senior Vice President/Chief Human Resource Officer. In this role, Winters will be responsible for Middlefield’s HR strategy including talent management, succession planning, and organizational development.

“Sarah is a highly experienced HR leader with a proven ability in developing human capital strategies that drive business results,” said James R. Heslop, II, Middlefield’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to Sarah’s contributions as she develops an HR strategy aligned with the vision, mission and values of The Middlefield Banking Company.”

Winters has 24 years of HR strategy, talent management, and business experience. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Workforce Strategy and Enterprise Return to Office Executive at Keycorp. Prior to this role, her career included a variety of progressive HR leadership roles at Keycorp. Winters earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and International Affairs from the University of New Hampshire, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of Management.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.73 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: James R. Heslop, II

Chief Executive Officer

Middlefield Banc Corp.

(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219

JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d778ad-7078-42e0-8c80-5f2d0d1278bd