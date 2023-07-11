GBT Automatic Correction of Integrated Circuits Connectivity Patent Application Received a Publication Notice

The continuation patent aims to enhance the design automation concept focusing on its AI technology

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of publication for its continuation patent application for automatic correction of Integrated Circuits electrical connectivity mismatches, which the Company has assigned an internal code name Sigma. The application was published on June 23, 2023, publication number US-2023-0195995-A1. Sigma’s continuation application seeks to strengthen the invention’s AI technology, focusing on intelligent systems and methods to automate integrated circuits electrical connectivity errors correction. The patent application seeks to protect an EDA (Electronic Design Automation) technology that seeks to significantly accelerate the design time for integrated circuits as well as produce higher quality designs, particularly for advanced nanometer range of 5nm and below.

A mismatch in the microchip’s electrical connectivity means incorrect wiring between circuit’s components that may cause a malfunction or wrong functionalities. LVS (Layout vs Schematic) errors correction process typically takes a significant amount of manual fixing time, particularly within analog, RF and mixed designs. These fixes may also further impact silicon’s area growth or introducing additional violations in few other domains like DRC (Design Rule Check), RV (Reliability Verification) and DFM (Design for Manufacturing).

GBT’s patent application describes an intelligent algorithmic system and method to perform automatic connectivity mismatches identification and correction while maintaining all other design aspects compliance. The goal of the technology is to eliminate the manual, tedious, and time-consuming correction task, improving the microchip’s overall silicon area, its performance, and electrical characteristics. The continuation application is mainly focusing on the technology’s Artificial Intelligence methods which seeks to enable vast data processing, efficient correction, handling complex area computations, optimization and utilization in a reasonable time. Today’s modern integrated circuits consist of billions of devices and data processing tasks have become a significant challenge. Upon commercialization, using Sigma’s technology, it is the goal to allow microchip design firms to be able to design projects more efficiently, with higher performance and lower power consumption, ultimately bringing them faster to market and creating new opportunities and horizons in this domain.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

