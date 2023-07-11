LBMC Promotes Three to Shareholder, Bringing Four Decades of Diversified Experience to Leadership Roles in Tax, Audit Divisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting, advisory and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce the promotion of three shareholders within the firm’s Tax and Audit divisions. The announcement aligns with the firm’s commitment to grow talent while serving clients in the rapidly growing healthcare, private equity, technology, and manufacturing space.

Steven Ezell, Shareholder, Tax, joined LBMC in 2022 and has more than two decades of experience delivering tax compliance, income tax provision and other consulting services to privately held and public companies. Ezell serves multiple industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and professional services. His tax compliance and reporting experience includes corporate taxation and consolidated returns, partnerships, multi-national taxation, multi-state taxation, and income tax reporting under ASC 740. Ezell also has extensive experience implementing specialized tax consulting projects for clients resulting in favorable cash tax opportunities and ensuring compliance with federal tax rules and regulations. He holds his MBA from Lipscomb University and a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He is a CPA and a member of AICPA and TSCPA.

Ryan Johnson, Shareholder, Audit, joined LBMC in 2011 and has more than 10 years of experience in attestation engagements and consulting on complex accounting issues, primarily serving privately held and private equity backed healthcare organizations. Johnson’s expertise includes for-profit hospitals, behavioral health providers, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, pharmacies, home health and hospice care providers, and physician and dental practice management companies. He also has experience consulting on business combinations, consolidation, revenue recognition, and risk contracting. Johnson has been instrumental in the growth of LBMC’s healthcare practice through serving clients, developing and training staff, and implementing best practices. Johnson received his bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University and is a CPA and CGMA. He is a member of Leadership Healthcare, the Nashville Healthcare Council and HFMA.

Jacob Schuetze, Shareholder, Audit, joined LBMC in 2014 and has more than 10 years of experience in financial statement and risk-based audits with an emphasis on internal control. He works closely with clients on financial statement audit and other attest services primarily covering the financial services, real estate, and healthcare industries. His experience in risk-based audit services includes System and Organization Control (SOC) audits, Internal audits, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and readiness assistance, as well as internal control over financial reporting assessments. His expansive expertise on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) financial reporting requirements, accounting processes and information technology systems provides a well-rounded understanding of his clients and their operations. He holds his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Alabama and is a CPA, CIA, and CISA. He is a member of AICPA, TSCPA, ISACA and IIA.

“Congratulations to Steven, Ryan, and Jacob on their outstanding achievements,” said Jeff Drummonds, CEO of LBMC. “On behalf of LBMC and the leadership team, I am honored to welcome them as our newest shareholders in Audit and Tax. At LBMC, we grow experts, and we are proud that our biggest referral source is our clients. Cultivating leaders so they are on the cutting edge of expertise in their fields allows us to serve our clients at the highest level, helping them grow their business and take advantage of opportunities.”

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 800 team members, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. Recently named an Inc. Best in Business company, LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cyber risk, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmc.com or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

