HONK and eleven-x Collaborate to Enhance Parking Experience and Traffic Flow in the Town of Oakville

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HONK, North America’s leading provider of contactless payments for parking and mobility, and eleven-x, developers of eXactpark™, the industry’s leading real-time space occupancy solution, have joined forces to offer accurate, real-time parking availability, wayfinding and payment capability to drivers in Oakville. The partnership aims to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, balance parking space usage and create a better parking experience for residents and visitors.

As part of this partnership, eleven-x has deployed their eXactpark™ smart parking solution featuring their patented, award-winning SPS-X sensors and integrated software to enable easy wayfinding to available spaces. Sensors have been fully embedded into the ground in 1,200 spaces located in the busy downtown area of Oakville, where they provide real-time availability of each parking stall. The solution shows if a parking spot is occupied or vacant, which drivers can check on their phone or computer using a website , digital variable message signage or via the HONKAPP which also provides online payment capabilities.

By making this occupancy data readily available, drivers can plan ahead and avoid circling the block to look for parking, ultimately improving traffic flow in Oakville. Additionally, the town’s parking management team has the ability to access accurate 24/7 parking occupancy data which they intend to use to develop parking programs and services that will deliver a better experience for their community.

“We’re pleased to build on our relationship with Oakville by partnering with eleven-x, another parking company with a strong affiliation with the Town, to give drivers a superior parking experience,” said Michael Back, HONK Founder and CEO. “Our mission has always been to make parking payments seamless and convenient for all parties involved, and this partnership allows us to further that goal.”

“Our vision at eleven-x is to make the parking process as easy as possible for both drivers, and those who manage municipal parking programs,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “By integrating with HONK, the Town of Oakville gets a solution that enables easy, real-time location of available spaces, and once parked can make their payment. The fusion of availability and payments data will provide significant insights and enable analytics that will provide the ability to improve the experience for all on an ongoing basis.”

“By leveraging real-time technologies with HONK and eleven-x, the town will offer accurate information on parking availability and seamless payment options, ultimately reducing congestion and improving the overall parking experience for residents and visitors,” said Oakville Mayor, Rob Burton. “This partnership highlights the collaboration between technology companies and the town, in using technology to enhance town services.”

The solution has been installed and is fully operational. The HONKAPP is available for download from the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting www.honkmobile.com . For more information on eleven-x’s eXactpark™ real-time stall occupancy solution, please visit www.eleven-x.com .

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x™ is an industry leading IoT and Smart City technology company focused on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time while delivering accurate and reliable 24/7 data to enable numerous use cases including curbside management, demand-based pricing and improved compliance while helping optimize parking resources. Powered by the patented SPS-X wireless space occupancy sensor, eXactpark reduces traffic, improves safety and lowers GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Customers rely on the company’s world-renowned expertise for an easy-to-use, fully scalable smart solution to deliver better services. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About HONK

Founded in 2013, HONK is North America’s leading provider of safe, contactless payments for parking and mobility. HONK provides a complete, turnkey operating system that is trusted by millions of drivers, and is accepted at over 10,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

