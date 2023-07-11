AMD EPYC CPUs Now Power SAP Applications Hosted on Google Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that SAP has chosen AMD EPYC™ processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines (VMs) to run its cloud ERP delivery operations for RISE with SAP; further increasing adoption of AMD EPYC for cloud-based workloads. As enterprises look toward digital modernization, many are adopting cloud-first architectures to complement their on-premises data centers. AMD, Google Cloud and SAP can help customers achieve their most stringent performance goals while delivering on energy efficiency, scalability and resource utilization needs.

AMD EPYC processors offer exceptional performance as well as robust security features, and energy efficient solutions for enterprise workloads in the cloud. RISE with SAP helps maximize customer investments in cloud infrastructure and, paired with AMD EPYC processors and Google Cloud N2D VMs, aims to modernize customer data centers and transform data into actionable insights, faster.

“AMD powers some of the most performant and energy efficient cloud instances available in the world today,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “As part of our engagement with Google Cloud and SAP, SAP has selected AMD EPYC CPU-powered N2D instances to host its Business Suite enterprise software workloads. This decision by SAP delivers the performance and performance-per-dollar of EPYC processors to customers looking to modernize their data centers and streamline IT spending by accelerating time to value on their enterprise applications.”

“As part of our RISE with SAP initiative, we have made a strategic decision to add AMD EPYC processor powered N2D instances in Google Cloud to run mission critical workloads for our enterprise cloud customers.” said Lalit Patil, CTO, SAP Enterprise Cloud Services, SAP SE. “Our engineering collaboration with AMD and Google Cloud can result in an increase in performance and performance-per-dollar over comparable instances.”

“Our collaboration with AMD and SAP delivers a scalable and performant solution for our joint customers seeking to move their workloads to the cloud,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager of Compute at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud N2D VMs, powered by AMD EPYC processors, are helping us deliver impressive price-performance for SAP Business Suite workloads.”

