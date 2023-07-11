Acuity Insights announces integration with Anthology’s Blackboard Learn for its Analytics product

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights announces that its Analytics product now integrates with Anthology’s Blackboard Learn, one of the most widely-used learning management systems (LMS) in higher education. This new integration allows programs to access Blackboard grades directly within the Analytics platform, alongside learner data from other sources, providing a complete picture of learner and program performance. Through Analytics, higher education programs using Blackboard will be able to take their data to the next level. Blackboard users will now be able to see and analyze their grades data alongside data that Analytics provides from other systems, all in one place, including:



in-course exams

gateway exams

matriculation data

course evaluation

residency match data



What is Analytics?

Analytics by Acuity Insights brings complex data together from multiple systems in higher education institutions and delivers it through insightful dashboards that enable programs to make decisions with confidence. Analytics empowers programs to:

enhance program outcomes

optimize student learning and potential

cultivate a culture of continuous improvement



With this latest integration, Analytics delivers program–wide insights in real-time by integrating data from the learner and program management solutions that higher education relies on every day, including:

Blackboard Learn

Canvas

One45

ExamSoft

NBME (National Board of Medical Examiners)



CEO of Acuity Insights Rich Emrich says: “Leaders and decision makers in higher education often struggle with getting the critical insights they need across the learner lifecycle to ensure student and program success, thanks to unconnected data that comes from myriad, disparate systems. Our vision with Analytics is to provide them with a single, easy-to-use source of insights so they can devise holistic strategies for success. The integration with Blackboard Learn is one of many steps we are taking to provide a unified data and insights platform for higher education leaders.”

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity’s solutions are used by over 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

Media contact: Brianna Bell, bbell@acuityinsights.com