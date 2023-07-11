Sophos Announces Partnership With Cysurance to Provide Unique, Fixed-Price Cyber Insurance to Organizations Using Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced a new partnership with Cysurance , a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. The partnership provides unique, fixed-price cyber insurance to U.S.-based organizations using Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The policies are the first of their kind to recognize organizations for having a layer of threat detection and response services.

“As cyberthreats increase in complexity and velocity, MDR is quickly becoming an essential requirement for organizations to manage their cybersecurity posture. Most organizations simply can’t keep up with the evolving threat landscape, as evidenced by the 59% of U.S. security defenders who say today’s threats are too advanced for their organizations to deal with on their own,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products and managed services at Sophos. “Cysurance recognizes this and the value that Sophos’ 24/7 threat detection and response experts provide to mitigate cyber risk. Cysurance’s fixed-price coverage is a testament to Sophos’ MDR capabilities and the effective security services we provide to organizations.”

"The lack of comprehensive and integrated security strategies largely explains why cyber insurance policy fees are rising while coverage limits are declining,” said Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO at Cysurance. “Those without defense-in-depth strategies are in great trouble. However, cybersecurity is a manageable challenge, and Sophos can help. Together, we’re focused on helping organizations take responsible steps to implement proper cybersecurity to protect their business and digital assets. Sophos’ proven MDR solution allows Cysurance to offer a range of best-in-class coverage plans that reward customers for their smart cybersecurity investments.”

The Cysurance policies for Sophos MDR users support all industry sectors in the U.S., regardless of number of employees or endpoints. Four plans, ranging from $275,000 to $3.2 million in total coverage – including ransomware coverage – are available.

This is the latest in a series of cyber insurance partnerships for Sophos, which already this year announced deals with Cowbell and Measured Analytics and Insurance. Its partnership with Cysurance uniquely benefits organizations using Sophos MDR, one of the industry’s most widely used services with more than 17,000 customers.

To learn more about the Sophos and Cysurance partnership, visit the Sophos blog post, “Sophos Announces Partnership with Cysurance.”

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully-managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

Please note that Sophos is not a licensed insurance producer and does not sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products. By providing access to any third-party websites, Sophos is not recommending or endorsing any such third parties, or any products or services offered by such third parties. To the extent you access a third-party website from a Sophos website, please be advised that Sophos does not investigate, monitor, or check any third-party websites, or the content of such websites, for accuracy, appropriateness, or completeness, and you are solely responsible for your interactions with such third parties.

About Cysurance

Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. Cysurance-certified partners meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure, and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Cysurance-certified offerings minimize vulnerabilities faced by public, private, and non-profit leaders. The company dynamically ensures adherence to the constantly evolving best practices for enterprise security, through an integrated ecosystem of solution providers who work seamlessly together to cost-effectively optimize the resilience of organizations. All insurance products and services are offered by Cysurance, a licensed producer.