July 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January–June 2023 to be published on July 28, 2023

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2023 on Friday, July 28, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 12:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 786 697 3501

Passcode: Vaisala Q2

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

