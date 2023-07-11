Company information on a material event

English Lithuanian





11 July 2023 AB "Snaigė" (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") has received a notification from the mortgage creditor UAB EDS INVEST 3. By this notification, the Company is informed that UAB EDS INVEST 3 has submitted a notification of concentration to the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania on 11 July 2023, requesting to authorise a concentration between UAB EDS INVEST 3 and the Company by acquiring 36,096,193 ordinary registered dematerialised shares of the Company from the Company's current shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED (legal No. HE371000, Address Arch. Makrios III Avenue 232, APOLLO COURT, Flat/Office 504, Limassol, Cyprus). The Company has no further information on this transaction.

General Manager

Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone no. +370 652 11997



