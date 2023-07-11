After COVID-era SNAP Benefits Ended in March, Impacted Households Significantly Reduced Their Food and Discretionary Retail Spending, Reports Circana

Chicago, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), historically known as food stamps, has undergone recent changes, including the end of COVID relief benefits across the U.S. in March. The final elimination of extra SNAP benefits nationwide in March reduced food and beverage aid by $23B annually. As a result, in the initial months after the benefit cutbacks, SNAP households reduced their monthly food and beverage spending, on average, by about 35% of cut benefits. For example, if SNAP benefits were cut by $200, the reduced food and beverage spending would be about $70 less per month, according to Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group.

SNAP households have also decreased their spending on non-food items at over three times the rate of their spending on food and beverages, which is a reversal from their spending in the early stages of the pandemic when COVID-related benefits, including SNAP benefit enhancements, provided more spending money for these households. The savings from discretionary spending is now subsidizing SNAP households at and away-from-home food and beverage spending.

SNAP benefits can only be used for food and beverage purchases at grocery stores and other retail outlets. Still, with the money saved from reducing non-food purchases, and competitive pricing to making a meal at home, SNAP households have increased their use of quick service restaurants. Pizza chains represented the largest share of their visits, and hamburger quick service restaurants represented 18% of SNAP recipients’ spending and visits. The average eater’s check at a quick service pizza chain is $8, and it’s $6.56 at a hamburger chain, making these restaurants an affordable option for SNAP households. Loyalty rewards and deals also contribute to the affordability of these restaurant meals.

“We continue to monitor changes in buying behaviors of SNAP households,” says Alastair Steel, executive, client engagement at Circana. “Over the coming months, SNAP households may reduce their discretionary spending more than they have to date to free up dollars for food and beverage purchases. The SNAP benefits cuts are still likely to impact food and beverage spending for these consumers in the months ahead.”

-30-

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.