Sfil : SFIL 2022 EMTN 2 B

Paris, 11 July 2023

SFIL has decided to issue on 13 July 2023 – Euro 250,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 5 October 2032 to be assimilated and form a single series with the existing Euro 500,000,000 issued on 5 October 2022.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer ( www.sfil.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

