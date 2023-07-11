Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2023 Volume 2

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2023 Volume 2. This update delivers new controls and enhancements across all supported mobile, web, and desktop platforms, including MAUI, Blazor, and Flutter.



.NET MAUI

“We are constantly working to maximize the incredible potential that the .NET MAUI framework gives developers,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “The five new MAUI controls we added in Volume 2 were some of the most requested by our customers. By continuing to build powerful controls for the platform and enhancing our existing set in each release, we ensure that developers can ship cross-platform apps with cutting-edge features to their users.”

The 2023 Volume 2 release introduces the following interactive .NET MAUI controls:

Accordion

Chips

Expander

Image Editor

Numeric Entry



Additionally, the Masked Entry, Popup, and Shimmer controls are promoted to production-ready status, and six new chart types are included in the Charts component. Lastly, all Syncfusion .NET MAUI components now support the Visual Studio Toolbox, allowing users to drag and drop components directly into XAML files.

Blazor

Blazor developers can enjoy a new Image Editor component and a next-generation PDF Viewer component. The new PDF Viewer is faster, easier to use, ends the web service dependency, and simplifies integration with both Blazor Server and Blazor WebAssembly.

Web

Syncfusion has developed a Material 3 theme for all web platforms, including Blazor, delivering an expressive, dynamically colored aesthetic that makes components pop. For all JavaScript-based web platforms, the Image Editor and Skeleton components are now production-ready. The DatePicker, DateRangePicker, and DateTime Picker controls now have full-screen view support for mobile devices. Other web components that have been enhanced and updated include Carousel, Charts, Diagram, Kanban, DataGrid, Rich Text Editor, Scheduler, and Stock Chart.

For more on the new controls and enhancements, see the What’s New page or read the announcement blog post. Current users can download the 2023 Volume 2 release from the Announcements forum.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com