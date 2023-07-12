AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms confirmed as recognized management organization (RMO) for the recovery and valorization of agricultural plastics in Quebec

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms is proud to be recognized by RECYC-QUÉBEC as a management organization (RMO) for the recovery and recycling of plastics and packaging used in agriculture, as well as obsolete or unwanted pesticides and seeds. This recognition allows businesses that market such products in Quebec to fulfill their obligations under the new Regulation on the Recovery and Valorization of Products by Enterprises (RRVPE) of the Government of Quebec by joining AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms. It also confirms AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms' expertise and commitment to the recovery and valorization of agricultural products, as well as its evolving position in the Quebec agricultural landscape over the last 13 years.



This designation applies to four subcategories of agricultural products targeted by the RRVPE, namely subcategories 1 (silage plastics), 2 (agricultural bags), 3 (pesticide and fertilizer containers) and 7 (pesticides and treated seeds). The obligation for businesses to ensure the recovery and valorization of products belonging to these categories came into effect on June 30th.

With this designation, working in collaboration with public and private stakeholders, the AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms team is poised to expand existing programs with long term opportunities to apply circular economy solutions for these agricultural packaging products and plastics.

“On behalf of our current and future members, AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms thanks RECYC-QUÉBEC for its trust and commits wholeheartedly to making every effort to contribute to the achievement of recovery and valorization objectives for products used in agriculture,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms. “By reaching this new milestone in the implementation of its extended producer responsibility plan, Quebec confirms its leadership in the circular economy and waste reduction in the agricultural sector. Earning this recognition deepens our drive to make recycling opportunities accessible to farmers – we feel immense pride to be in this position.”

Christine Lajeunesse, Director of AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms for Eastern Canada, concludes, “Our designation as a recognized management organization reflects the contribution of all our partners, especially Quebec’s agricultural producers who, like us, are deeply committed to the health of their lands and the environment in general.”

About AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms

AgriRÉCUP/Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products through a network of over 1,500 collection sites. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, ag plastics industries. The organization is known in Quebec as “AgriRÉCUP” and elsewhere as “Cleanfarms”, and has staff located in St-Bruno, Quebec; Etobicoke, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; and Lethbridge, Alberta.

