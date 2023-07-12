Summer Sporting Events Spark a British Invasion in Inuvo’s Audience Discovery Portal 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertising solution made specifically for brands and agencies, finds this week’s Audience Discovery Portal trend snapshot focuses on U.K. travel, professional sports, and music. Powered by IntentKey®, Inuvo’s Audience Discovery Portal showcases concept-based audiences generated without using consumer data. Advertisers use these insights to inform media buying decisions.



As consumers actively follow summer events worldwide, this week’s top trends are heavily influenced by sports:

▪ The Royal Treatment U.K. Travel Destinations ranked as the top audience concept, influenced by recent sporting events like the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon. This British resurgence comes after a brief pause in royal-related concepts that had remained a dominant portal trend for the majority 2023. Between Queen Elizabeth’s death and King Charles III’s coronation, these highly publicized and intimate moments brought a lot of attention to members of the Royal family. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Queen Victoria, Princess of Wales Catherine, George VI, Charles III, House of Windsor, and Royal Highness are just a few of the trending concepts that consumers remain interested in. This British invasion is further fueled by concepts like The Beatles and Paul McCartney in the music audience category.

▪ Play Ball! As 2023 Major League Baseball hits midseason and the All-Star Game that is held this week, fans are reflecting on their favorite teams and players. Shohei Ohtani is a new trending audience concept, experiencing a 154% increase in audience growth, much like his 2023 MVP likelihood with 32 homeruns in the first half of the season alone. World Baseball Classic and Mike Trout, teammate of Ohtani, are also trending. After Trout broke his wrist on a foul pitch, the news broke that he will not be attending the All-Star game with his teammate as originally planned.



▪ National Basketball Association With concepts like Michael Jordan, Portland Trailblazers, and the NBA Salary Cap on the rise, the 2023-2024 NBA season is also a hot topic. Basketball ranked as the second largest audience category overall, gaining momentum from summer rosters. It’s been three weeks since the NBA Draft and the start of NBA Summer League, exciting NBA fans for what’s to come with newly drafted players.

What does this mean for advertisers? There is notable opportunity for brands to leverage sporting cycles in media buying. For example, although consumers interested in Wimbledon may fall into the traditional tennis enthusiast persona, related royal family, culture, and entertainment concepts also infer a consumer interest in fashion, travel, and arts, should not be ignored.



IntentKey surfaces trending audience concepts through generative AI that continuously consumes internet content and builds connections resulting in a privacy-safe understanding of trending consumer interests in real-time. You can explore these trends and more at inuvo.com/portal.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com