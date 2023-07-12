Xometry to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-driven marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on Aug. 9, 2023.



Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com .

Xometry, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To register please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc35c53c604594be08549f74738e84b27

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call



The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

