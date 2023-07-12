Ivans Expands Book Roll Solution for Commercial Lines

Milwaukee, WI., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced Ivans Bookroll™ for Commercial Lines, a data solution that enables carriers to securely transfer commercial lines policy data to quote and roll an agency’s book of business entirely online. Ivans Bookroll enables insurers to analyze and grow their book of business with agencies by expanding current relationships and entering new markets.

Ivans Bookroll is a data product solution that enables carriers to evaluate and roll books of business from Ivans network of more than 34,000 agencies. With the ability to transfer data regardless of the agency management system, Ivans Bookroll increases data accuracy by eliminating re-keying and reducing turnaround time for analysis and quotes, allows carriers to inquire, quote and roll over a book of business online. As part of Ivans Exchange™, the automated process enables carriers to quickly identify growth opportunities, while giving agents control to accept or reject book roll requests from their carrier partners. Leveraging Ivans innovation and service expertise, Ivans Bookroll eliminates the time and expense of working with various agency management systems providers to get a complete view of possible opportunities to expand agency partnerships, as well as reduces errors resulting from duplicative data entry into multiple systems.



Key capabilities include:

Collaborative Book Roll and Policy Transfer Process: Searches for policies by carrier-defined criteria automates the matching of policy details, enabling carriers to define requests and agencies to approve policies to share - creating collaboration more effectively in moving a book of business.

Searches for policies by carrier-defined criteria automates the matching of policy details, enabling carriers to define requests and agencies to approve policies to share - creating collaboration more effectively in moving a book of business. Automated, Secure Process for Gathering and Sharing Policy Data: Securely packages and translates agency-approved policies to carriers in a single, consistent data format for all book rolls, regardless of the agency management system.

Securely packages and translates agency-approved policies to carriers in a single, consistent data format for all book rolls, regardless of the agency management system. Single Application Management: As part of Ivans Exchange, the request, review, acceptance and submission of data is managed through a single interface, creating transparency and consistent user experience between agencies and carriers.



Ivans Bookroll currently supports Personal Lines and, in 2023, has already supported nearly 1000 book rolls with over $406 million in premiums for several national and regional carriers.

“Since launching our Personal Lines Bookroll solution, we have seen carriers reduce the time spent on book rolls by over 90% and seen more than double the carriers using Ivans Bookroll, making the demand to solve this challenge for commercial lines become that much more of an opportunity for the industry,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of product management, Ivans. “Now carriers and agencies can collaborate digitally on new commercial business opportunities, so agents can offer the best policies to their customers and carriers can more quickly expand their distribution footprint.”

# # #

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.