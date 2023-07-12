Discrete Semiconductor Market on Track to Hit USD 60,760.32 Million By 2030

New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Discrete Semiconductor Market ” published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 44,164.10 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 60,760.32 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Discrete semiconductors are single semiconductors that are utilized in a range of applications for regulating voltages, reducing heat generation, and lowering power consumption, among others. Distinct types of discrete semiconductors including transistors, thyristors, diodes, rectifiers, and others are utilized in automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and other industrial sectors. The benefits of discrete semiconductors including high power density, high reliability, enhanced power conversion efficiency, low thermal dissipation, and others are key determinants for increasing its adoption in the aforementioned end users. The market for discrete semiconductors is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of solutions. The market is projected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for discrete semiconductors in the automotive, consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication industries, among others.

The increasing utilization of discrete semiconductors in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Discrete semiconductors are used in the automotive industry, particularly for application in automobile hybrid and electric converters, motor drives, driver assist and autonomous navigation systems, and others. According to the European Environment Agency, the total registrations of electric cars in Europe reached approximately 1.73 million units in 2021, depicting a substantial growth of around 63% as compared to 1.06 million units in 2020. The rising production of automobiles is driving the utilization of discrete semiconductors for application in automotive electronics systems. Thus, the growing automotive industry is among the prime factors driving the adoption of discrete semiconductors, in turn proliferating the market growth.

Further, the rising application of discrete semiconductors in consumer electronics sector is a vital factor fostering the growth of the market. Discrete semiconductors are used in the consumer electronics sector for application in smartphones, laptops, tablets, television, and other consumer devices. The features of discrete semiconductors including enhanced energy efficiency, high power density, low thermal dissipation, and faster switching speeds make it ideal for utilization in the consumer electronics sector. Moreover, factors including the rising adoption of advanced consumer devices and increasing investments in production of consumer electronics are among the key prospects fostering the application of discrete semiconductors.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 60,760.32 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, ABB, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Nexperia, ROHM CO., LTD, and Microchip Technology Inc. By Type Transistor, Thyristor, Diode, Rectifier, and Others By End User Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Discrete Semiconductor Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of discrete semiconductors in automotive sector is driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of discrete semiconductors in consumer electronics sector is spurring the market growth

Restraints

High cost of raw materials is restraining the market growth

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the transistor segment contributed the largest share to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of transistors including high energy efficiency, improved thermal conductivity, high breakdown tolerance, faster-switching speeds, and others are key prospects driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, factors including expansion of 5G networks and rising automobile production are among the prime determinants driving the growth of the transistor segment.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares to the global discrete semiconductor market growth during the forecast period. Discrete semiconductors are primarily deployed in the consumer electronics sector for application in tablets, laptops, smartphones, television, and other consumer devices. Factors including advancements in consumer electronics including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) along with rising demand for energy-efficient consumer devices are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. The growth of various industries including automotive, IT & telecommunication, and others is driving the growth of discrete semiconductor market in North America. Moreover, the increasing investments in electric vehicles and consumer electronics sectors are further boosting the market growth in the North American region.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Proton-Electrotex launched thyristor and thyristor-diode modules that optimized to provide improved power density. The thyristor and thyristor-diode modules offer lower losses, low thermal junction-case resistance, and high surge current.

Key Market Highlights

The Global Discrete Semiconductor Market size is estimated to exceed USD 60,760.32 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, discrete semiconductors are divided based on the type into transistor, thyristor, diode, rectifier, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into automotive, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in discrete semiconductors.

List of Major Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Infineon Technologies AG STMicroelectronics ABB TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION Mitsubishi Electric Corp Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation Nexperia ROHM CO., LTD Microchip Technology Inc.



Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Segmentation:

By Type Transistor Thyristor Diodes Rectifier Others

By End User Automotive Aerospace & Defense IT & Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Others



