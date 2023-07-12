Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2023 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2023 totaled $143.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM¹ accounted for $73.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY² 
  
As of June 30, 2023 – ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$   21,352
Global Discovery1,459
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,370
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,405
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity392
Non-U.S. Growth13,360
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,192
China Post-Venture165
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity3,804
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,833
Value Income11
International Value Team 
International Value36,599
International Explorer187
Global Value Team 
Global Value23,647
Select Equity327
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets873
Credit Team 
High Income7,970
Credit Opportunities182
Floating Rate46
Developing World Team 
Developing World3,572
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,648
Antero Peak Hedge481
EMsights Capital Group 
Global Unconstrained27
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities75
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities12
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$  142,989
¹ Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
² AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $56 million.
 

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.