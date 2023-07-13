GXO To Expand GXO ServiceTech Offering

LONDON, U.K. and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today it is expanding its GXO ServiceTech offering to its customers following the completed acquisition of Service Control inHome BV (“Service Control”), a Netherlands-based specialist for on-site repairs and returns for a range of industry leading home appliance brands.



GXO currently provides a range of value-added services, including fully managed reverse logistics for electronic goods, in North America, the UK and Europe. Recently, GXO announced plans to expand the offering across Europe and North America, including France, Italy, Poland and the U.S.

“Service Control is an excellent addition to our GXO ServiceTech offering, as we continue to expand our capabilities into new markets,” said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO. “This targeted, bolt-on acquisition marks GXO’s entry into new market segments that complement our industry leading portfolio of services and provides opportunities for international expansion with key accounts.”

A part of GXO’s reverse logistics capabilities, GXO ServiceTech comprises the industry leading consumer electronics repair services that GXO gained through its acquisition of Clipper. GXO ServiceTech currently operates multiple sites covering the UK, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. In 2022, the business repaired more than 1.5 million consumer electronics devices, including laptops, televisions, displays, mobile and gaming devices and home appliances, fostering a more environmentally sustainable supply chain.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Regulatory approval is not required.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

