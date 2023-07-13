Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size, Revenue Assessment, Emerging Opportunities, and Future Predictions Is Expected to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030

Washington, DC, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market:- By End-User (Colocation Data Centers, Manufacturing, Government, Energy & Utilities, BFSI, And IT & Telecom), By Application (Asset Management, Device Discovery, Incident Management, Fault Identification, Real-Time Analytics, Asset Management, Energy Management, And Others), By Component (Services, Software, Hardware, And Others), By Size (Large Enterprises And Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)) And By Region:- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,743.82 Million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3,978.95 Million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions? How big is the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Industry?

The Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) solutions market is the industry that focuses on offering sophisticated technological solutions for controlling and monitoring complex physical infrastructures, such as data centres, enterprise networks, and telecommunications systems.

Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Report Coverage & Overview:

AIM systems can automate the tracking, documentation, and management of a variety of infrastructure components, such as network cables, ports, devices, and connectivity. These functions are all part of the infrastructure.

In large-scale infrastructures, the solutions provided by AIM play an essential part in guaranteeing efficient operations, lowering the amount of downtime that occurs, enhancing network performance, and optimising resource utilisation. AIM solutions make it possible for businesses to improve their operations, tighten their security, and cut down on the number of mistakes made by their employees by offering real-time visibility and control over the physical layer of the network.

In most cases, these solutions include of hardware, software, and networking components that, when put together, provide an all-encompassing infrastructure management system. The software component consists of a centralised management platform or software application that provides a user-friendly interface to monitor and control the infrastructure. The hardware component may include intelligent patch panels, sensors, cable identifiers, and other monitoring devices. The software component may also include other monitoring devices.

Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics

AIM solutions have been adopted in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, banking, healthcare, and IT services, in part because of the growing demand for high-speed and dependable network connectivity as well as the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure. These solutions assist businesses in more effectively managing their infrastructure, increasing their operational efficiency while simultaneously lowering costs and boosting overall productivity.

The demand for improved visibility, automation, and intelligent management of physical networks is projected to fuel additional growth in the market for AIM solutions. This growth will be driven by the fact that technology is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace and that businesses are becoming more reliant on resilient and scalable infrastructure.

Increasing demand for efficient infrastructure management : Effective infrastructure management is becoming increasingly important as a result of the rapid expansion of data centres, enterprise networks, and telecommunications systems in recent years. AIM solutions offer real-time visibility and control over the physical layer, which enables businesses to maximise the utilisation of their resources, reduce the quantity of downtime they experience, and improve their operational efficiency. Rising complexity of IT infrastructure : The network cables, devices, and connections that make up a modern IT infrastructure have multiplied in quantity, which has contributed to the increase in complexity. AIM solutions provide automatic tracking, documenting, and administration of these components, which streamlines the management process and lowers the likelihood of errors occurring. Emphasis on data center optimization : Data centres play an essential role in a variety of business sectors, and as a result, organisations are placing a growing amount of emphasis on improving their data centre operations. A data center's performance can be improved, expenses can be lowered, and scalability can be increased by using AIM solutions since these solutions help manage cable connectivity, identify available resources, and track changes. Growing adoption of cloud computing and virtualization : The growth of technologies like as cloud computing and virtualization has resulted in the requirement for infrastructure management that is both more agile and more flexible. The seamless integration of physical and virtual environments is made possible with the help of AIM solutions, which also guarantee correct documentation, effective resource allocation, and increased levels of security. Increasing awareness of cybersecurity : Threats related to cybersecurity represent major dangers to organizations, and one essential component of comprehensive cybersecurity is the protection of the network's physical layer. The overall security posture of the infrastructure can be improved thanks to the implementation of AIM solutions, which make real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized connections or physical breaches possible. Advancements in technology : The expansion of the market can be attributed, in part, to the ongoing development of AIM technologies such as RFID, intelligent patch panels, and advanced software applications, amongst others. The increased automation, accuracy, and scalability made possible by these technologies are what are driving the adoption of AIM solutions across all industries. Regulatory compliance requirements : The appropriate management and documentation of infrastructure is required in order to comply with a variety of industry rules and standards. AIM solutions provide organizations with thorough reports, cable connectivity diagrams, and documentation of infrastructure changes, all of which are geared towards assisting organizations in achieving compliance needs.

The AIM solutions market comprises several key players, including established vendors and new entrants, competing to offer innovative products and services. These players invest in research and development activities to introduce advanced features, improve performance, and address evolving customer needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 12.51% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market size was valued at around US$ 1,743.82 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3,978.95 Million by 2030.

Based on End-User, The BFSI category generated the highest market revenue in 2022

In 2022, the asset management subsector held a dominant position in the industry, accounting for 43% of the total market share.

On the basis of region, Europe will lead this market for Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1,743.82 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3,978.95 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.51% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Reksoft, PagerDuty Inc., Nexans Network Solutions NV, Miller Critical Infrastructure Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Fujitsu Ltd., CSS Corp., CommScope Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Anixter Inc., Volkswagen AG, The Boeing Company, Tesla Inc., Sharp Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, LG Corporation, Interxion Holding N.V., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Google Inc., General Motors Company, Facebook Inc., Equinix Inc., Denso Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, AT&T Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. Key Segment By End-User, By Application, By Component, By Size, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Component:

a. Hardware: This comprises cable IDs, RFID tags, intelligent patch panels, and other physical devices used for automating the tracking and control of infrastructure components.

b. Software: The interface for monitoring, controlling, and documenting the infrastructure is provided by the software component, which includes the centralised management platform or software application.

By Application:

a. Data Centers: The vast majority of data centres make substantial use of AIM solutions in order to manage and optimise network connectivity, track assets, and ensure effective operations.

b. Enterprise Networks: Large enterprise networks often implement AIM solutions in order to monitor and manage network connectivity, keep track of cable assets, and streamline infrastructure operations.

c. Telecommunications: Tracking fibre optic cables, managing connections, and enhancing network performance are just some of the tasks that fall under the purview of AIM solutions when it comes to the management of the complex network infrastructure found in the telecommunications industry.

By End-User Industry:

a. IT and Telecom: AIM solutions are used extensively in the sectors of information technology and telecommunications for the management of network infrastructure, the optimisation of resource utilisation, and the enhancement of connection. This is possible due to AIM's ability to improve connection.

b. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI): Solutions from AIM are utilised in the BFSI sector for the management of data centres, the optimisation of networks, and the guaranteeing of high availability and security.

c. Healthcare: In the healthcare industry, AIM solutions are utilised in order to manage complicated network architecture, improve connection, and enhance data security.

d. Manufacturing: AIM solutions are used in manufacturing companies to manage their network infrastructure, streamline operations, and ensure that production procedures are carried out in an effective manner.

e. Government and Public Sector: AIM solutions are employed by government agencies and other organisations in the public sector in order to manage their network infrastructure, boost connectivity, and enhance network security.

By Organization Size: a. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): AIM solutions tailored for the requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises, offering cost-effective infrastructure management and scalability. b. Large Enterprises: AIM solutions designed for large enterprises with complex infrastructure needs, providing comprehensive monitoring, control, and documentation capabilities.

It's important to note that the segmentation criteria may vary based on the specific offerings and strategies of AIM solution providers. Organizations may choose to focus on specific segments based on their target markets and customer requirements.

The global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market is segmented as follows:

By End-user :

Colocation Data Centers

Manufacturing, Government

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

IT & Telecom

By Application :

Asset Management

Device Discovery

Incident Management

Fault Identification

Real-time Analytics

Asset Management

Energy Management

Others

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware

Others

By Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market include -

Reksoft

PagerDuty, Inc.

Nexans Network Solutions NV

Miller Critical Infrastructure Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Fujitsu Ltd.

CSS Corp.

CommScope, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Anixter, Inc.

Volkswagen AG

The Boeing Company

Tesla, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Oracle Corporation

LG Corporation

Interxion Holding N.V.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Google Inc.

General Motors Company

Facebook, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation

AT&T, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Industry?

What segments does the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Application, By Component, By Size, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The acceleration of the digitalization trend and the development of automation technologies in rapidly expanding industries such as manufacturing and BFSI have contributed to Europe's position as the region with the biggest share of the worldwide market for automated infrastructure management (AIM) solutions during the course of the projected period. By implementing automated management solutions, these industries are focusing their attention on eliminating the need for human involvement in the operation of complicated cabling activities. In addition, the increasing support provided by the government for the growth of the regional market has resulted in the creation of many attractive prospects in the region.

It is projected that Asia Pacific will experience enormous growth over the course of the forecast period due to the growing urbanisation of the region as well as the increasing number of government initiatives to enhance the regional market. In addition, the merger that took place between ECOTECH and the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) has been a significant factor in the expansion of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Oct 2021: On October 1, 2021, IBM announced that it would spin off its infrastructure services business sector into a completely new and independent company that it would brand Kyndryl by IBM. The management framework will serve as the organising principle, and it will be divided into four distinct sections: consultation, programmes, infrastructure, and finances.

May 2021: Starting on May 4, 2021, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise will transform its HPE drive business into a cloud-native, software-defined information service provider. The Data Services Cloud Console, Cloud Information Services, and HPE Alletra are the three brand new technologies that are incorporated into the HPE Green Lake.

