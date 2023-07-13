English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Changes in company's own shares

July 13, 2023





Change in treasury shares



A total of 3 850 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended.

After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 16 244 treasury shares.





