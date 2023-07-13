TransUnion Introduces TruLookup™ Veteran Connect Solution to Help State Agencies Better Serve Those Who Served

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. veterans moved across state lines at more than double the rate of non-veterans over the past five years, adding to the hindrances facing Department of Veteran Affairs’ outreach efforts. For this reason, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today unveiled its TruLookup™ Veteran Connect solution to help state agencies more effectively provide services and support.



Insights about veterans come from an analysis conducted by TransUnion, comparing 25,000 U.S. veterans, 30-80 years old, with an equal number of non-veterans within the same age range, over the past five years. The findings quantify the amount of turnover state-level Departments of Veterans Affairs can expect to see in their databases over time.

“One of the biggest challenges facing state Departments of Veterans Affairs is finding constituents,” said Jeffrey Huth, senior vice president of TransUnion’s public sector business. “Veteran Connect helps state agencies locate veterans to improve outreach and effectively deliver housing, healthcare, job training and other essential support to help members build their lives post-service.”

Percentage of Population that Moved Across State Lines

1 Year 2 Years 3 Years 4 Years 5 Years Veterans 1.0% 3.1% 5.9% 9.2% 12.7% Non-veterans 0.5% 1.4% 2.6% 4.1% 5.7%

The research also found minority, low-income and non-homeowning veterans were two to three times more likely to move across state lines than their non-veteran peers. This finding underscores the difficulty for states to effectively identify these populations, which are more likely to need support and services.



The Veteran Connect solution draws from fresh identity data and contact insights to help state agencies create an actionable contact database to improve engagement rates and the effectiveness of outreach initiatives. Recently, TransUnion leveraged Veteran Connect in its work with a state agency, and uncovered a 20% larger veteran population than the state had previously estimated, providing current contact information for those veterans as well.

Given the amount of geographical movement among veterans, utilizing TruLookup Veteran Connect can help states ensure they receive an appropriate amount of federal resources dedicated to Veterans Affairs services. In addition, an up-to-date veteran database makes the process of distributing those resources more efficient.

Outreach is key

Prior research from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found only half (49%) of veterans utilize at least one VA service or benefit available to them — and only 45% of that group utilize more than one service or benefit.

After identifying veteran populations, states can initiate accurate, timely, and regular contact to increase awareness of and trust in the agencies serving them. Leveraging solutions like those provided through TransUnion’s TruContact™ line, states can also receive insights about the best channels and times to reach individuals. In addition, TruContact Branded Call Display can verify to the recipient that the call is coming from the Department of Veterans Affairs and can add context to the mobile call display including brand name, location, logo and reason for the call.

“Often veterans aren’t even aware of all the services available to them,” said Huth. “Our mission is to help state agencies employ a more effective approach to proactively reach veterans with all the support they deserve.”

