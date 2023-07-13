Worksport Ltd. Receives US$720,000 in Purchase Orders for Innovative Soft-Folding Tonneau Covers; Commences Shipping from US Manufacturing Facility

West Seneca, New York, United States, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) ("Worksport" or the "Company") is delighted to report it has received four substantial purchase orders for its innovative soft-folding tonneau covers. The purchase orders total US$720,000, with each purchase order representing a value of US$180,000. Moreover, the Company's wholly owned 222,000 sq. ft. Western NY manufacturing facility has promptly begun shipping these orders to the enthusiastic customer.



Worksport CEO Steven Rossi is positive on Worksport’s future, stating, "With our US facility poised to initiate production of the hard-folding covers this quarter, it's encouraging to witness incoming orders for our soft-folding covers being fulfilled with increasing efficiency from our US manufacturing facility. Our dedicated team is primed to pivot its focus to expediting revenue growth."

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Tw i tter , Face b ook , Linke d in , YouT u be , and Inst a gram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at investors.worksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Link e dIn

Fac e book

Tw i tter

Inst a gram

You T ube

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1 (888) 554 8789 E: investors@worksport.com W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," “project,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.