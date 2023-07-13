Pretzelmaker® Continues to Grow Drive-Thru Footprint with Latest Iowa Opening

Pretzel Franchise Debuts New Location in Cedar Rapids

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, has officially opened its second drive-thru location in Cedar Rapids, IA. The opening follows the brand’s debut of the first drive-thru store model earlier this year in Mason City, IA. Boasting convenience and great-tasting, portable menu items, the model has already proven to be successful from the start.

“Expanding our drive-thru model continues to be a key growth objective for the brand,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Our guests were extremely receptive to the model in Mason City, IA so we expect a similar response in Cedar Rapids. Convenience continues to be a key driver for our fans, so we are pleased to be able to serve them our fresh, made-from-scratch Pretzel Bites and all-natural lemonade on the go!”

The new Pretzelmaker Cedar Rapids drive-thru is located at 1115 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked pretzel products, dipping sauces, and all-natural lemonade. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Bites, known for their portability. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second-largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. In 2018, Pretzelmaker launched the Fresh Twist brand to fulfill a growing demand for breakfast and late-night options. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509