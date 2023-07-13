Acquisition of shares of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ

English Estonian

On 31 May 2023, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which it will acquire 100% shares of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 13 July 2023, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction, Viking Security AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, completed the acquisition of 100% shares in SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000