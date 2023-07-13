Ivans Distribution Platform Expands to Support Cyber and More for Commercial Lines of Business

Milwaukee, WI, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the expansion of commercial lines supported on Ivans Distribution Platform™ to rate, quote, and bind commercial policies. Along with Business Owner's Policy, General Liability and Workers' Compensation already live on the platform, Ivans Distribution Platform now also supports Cyber, D&O, E&O, Umbrella, Inland Marine, Professional Liability, Commercial Package, Commercial Property and Commercial Auto.

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle and connects to Ivans’ open platform of commercial markets to provide customers automated appetite communication and digitized submissions and quoting directly to insurers and MGAs’ systems. The expanded solution paired with our Ivans Distribution Partners provides agents with streamlined, digital submission workflows to increase win rates and efficiencies around commercial lines business.

“Carriers want to work in one place to manage their commercial rating connections and quoting, and Ivans Distribution Platform is that singular network that brings the connectivity and the agency distribution,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “With 12 lines now available, we are excited to broaden the available product panel for carriers and agents to automate more commercial lines workflows and continue making great strides in achieving our goal of providing digital submission options for all commercial lines of business.”

# # #

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.