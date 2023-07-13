New York, USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePharmacy Global Market to Surpass USD 188 Billion Mark by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global ePharmacy market is expected to surge owing to the growing number of tech-savvy consumers, increasing access to web-based and online services among end-users, rising implementation of E-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services, and rising adoption of telemedicine services, among other factors.

Key Takeaways from the ePharmacy Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period.

Notable ePharmacy companies such as OptumRx, Inc., Rowlands Pharmacy, Walmart Stores, Inc, Walgreen Co., Amazon.com, CVS Health, Cigna, Giant Eagle, Inc., The Kroger Co., PharmEasy, Apollo Pharmacy, DocMorris AG, Netmeds.com, Well, Chemistdirect.co.uk, Healthxchange Pharmacy, LloydsPharmacy, 1Mg, Alto Pharmacy, MedsEngage, and several others, are currently operating in the ePharmacy market.

stated that it was planning to sell prescription medications online in Japan. In January 2022, Hyphens Pharma International Limited, Singapore’s largest specialty pharmaceutical as well as a consumer healthcare company, launched WellAway ePharmacy in the city-state. WellAway offers customers the ease of access to pharmaceutical services while also assisting doctors with teleconsultation.

ePharmacy Overview

E-pharmacy, also known as online pharmacy or internet pharmacy, refers to the practice of purchasing medications and healthcare products through online platforms. With the advancements in technology and the widespread use of the internet, e-pharmacy has gained significant popularity in recent years. It offers a convenient and accessible way for individuals to order and receive their medications without physically visiting a brick-and-mortar pharmacy. E-pharmacies provide a wide range of products and services, including prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, personal care items, and health supplements. They typically operate through secure websites or mobile applications, where customers can browse through various products, compare prices, and place their orders. E-pharmacies often require customers to upload a valid prescription for prescription medications, ensuring the legality and safety of the transactions.





ePharmacy Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the ePharmacy market in 2023, out of all regions. This dominance is owing to rising demand for OTC pharmaceuticals, increased teleconsulting services in the region, increased internet penetration, and increased acceptance of digital technologies in the healthcare business, among other factors, which will boost the ePharmacy market in North America.

Furthermore, the ease of obtaining pharmaceuticals from the comfort of one’s own home is expected to fuel the North American e-pharmacy market, notably in the United States. The ePharmacy market growth in North America is also expected to be supported by the high concentration of market participants and key firms’ implementation of cutting-edge technology to improve the experience of customers making online medicine purchases.

ePharmacy Market Dynamics

The ePharmacy market is experiencing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is the increasing adoption of digital technologies and e-commerce in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the increasing global penetration of the internet and smartphones will drive up demand for ePharmacy services. Moreover, the pandemic has raised demand for ePharmacy, as evidenced by a surge in teleconsulting services. Despite the fact that medical stores were classed as critical services, internet pharmacies emerged as one of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic-induced lockdown, as people opted to buy drugs online to reduce the danger of disease spread.

However, the growing number of illegal online pharmacies, the risk of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and other factors may limit the expansion of the ePharmacy market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 ePharmacy Market CAGR ~21% ePharmacy Market Size by 2028 USD 188.89 Billion Key ePharmacy Companies OptumRx, Inc., Rowlands Pharmacy, Walmart Stores, Inc, Walgreen Co., Amazon.com, CVS Health, Cigna, Giant Eagle, Inc., The Kroger Co., PharmEasy, Apollo Pharmacy, DocMorris AG, Netmeds.com, Well, Chemistdirect.co.uk, Healthxchange Pharmacy, LloydsPharmacy, 1Mg, Alto Pharmacy, MedsEngage, among others

ePharmacy Market Assessment

ePharmacy Market Segmentation ePharmacy Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs and Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs ePharmacy Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on ePharmacy Market 7 ePharmacy Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 ePharmacy Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

