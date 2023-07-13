TFI International Completes Previously Announced STG Acquisition

English French

MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of Siemens Transportation Group (“STG”), a family-owned business providing a total supply chain solution spanning North America, that now operates within TFI International's Less-Than-Truckload segment.



