Methode Electronics Initiates Discontinuation of Dabir Surfaces, Inc.

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting and power distribution applications, announced today the initiation of the discontinuation of the Dabir Surfaces, Inc. business.



The Company is executing a wind down process of the Dabir business. The impact from severance, asset impairments, and other associated costs to fiscal year 2024 pre-tax income is expected to be between $1.5 million and $3.5 million with most of the cost to be recognized in the first half of fiscal 2024. The wind down process is expected to be completed by approximately the end of fiscal 2024 in accordance with contractual and regulatory commitments.

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said, “After exploring multiple strategic options, it became unfortunately clear that a discontinuation of the business was the best financial path forward. I want to thank the Dabir and Methode employees associated with the business for all their efforts as well as the customers who provided the opportunity to market the Dabir product. Methode will now focus on growing its core businesses and executing the numerous program launches scheduled for this year and next.”

The Company expects to provide additional details on the Dabir discontinuation when it reports its fiscal 2024 first quarter results.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

