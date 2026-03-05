Methode Electronics Announces Sale of dataMate Business

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) today announced the sale of its dataMate copper transceiver business to Bel Fuse Inc.® (NASDAQ: BELFA, BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The divestiture will enable Methode to sharpen the focus on key growth strategies, particularly in the area of power solutions, with a focus on data center business and power delivery and distribution products, anticipating the increasingly demanding requirements of very dense AI computing architectures.

“This deal furthers our stated strategy of portfolio refinement and debt reduction while freeing resources for Methode to concentrate on its high-density power delivery products and streamline our facilities footprint,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and CEO, Methode Electronics. “We are pleased to have found a path for dataMate to expand and accelerate development of its innovative data-over-copper solutions as part of the Bel Fuse portfolio.”

dataMate has a well-established track record of supplying leading enterprise networking equipment manufacturers and telecom network operators with transceivers, over successive generations of increasing networking speed, capacity and efficiency, and is a leading innovator in applying single pair powered ethernet to industrial applications.

