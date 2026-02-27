Methode Electronics Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, announced it will conduct a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST to review its third quarter fiscal 2026 results. President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Kowalchik will lead the call.

The presentation will be webcast live on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.methode.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

You may also listen to the live conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 (U.S. domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and provide participant code 901289, prior to the start of the event.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliances. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.