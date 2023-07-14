Top FAANG Interview Prep Course For Software Engineers Launched With New Interview Kickstart Reviews 2023

Santa Clara, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

FAANG careers, which involve jobs at Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (hence, FAANG) and other top tech companies like Microsoft , are the most competitive jobs in the world, but Interview Kickstart makes it easier than ever to get hired. Interview Kickstart has helped over 15,000 engineers get FAANG interview-ready with their online courses. Boasting a selection of 18 technical courses, over 100,000 hours of video explanations, 1,000 interview questions, mock interviews, and 1:1 mentorship from FAANG industry experts, Interview Kickstart is the premier interview prep school for tech professionals. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/reviews

Company founder Soham Mehta, who was the Director of Engineering at Box, and has worked for Microsoft and other major players in tech, was inspired to start Interview Kickstart to help fellow tech professionals gain both the technical and interview skills to get jobs at FAANG and other top tech companies.

“Engineers are good at engineering, but they don’t necessarily know how to stand out to hiring managers,” says Mehta. “We help students develop technical and interview skills that employers love to see and also optimize their resumes and online portfolios.”

Tech is the fastest growing industry in the job market, with over 4.2 million jobs available in the US alone. FAANG careers are highly competitive, thanks to their generous salaries and highly-sought after work environments. For engineers looking to get into the FAANG world, Interview Kickstart can give them insider knowledge to beat their competitors and get the offers they want.

Interview Kickstart helps engineers not only get jobs at FAANG companies, but they also help them get big salary offers. Students learn important salary negotiation tips that help them not only get the job, but get paid their worth. Compared to other interview prep programs, Interview Kickstart has helped students land more jobs at bigger companies, like Apple, Airbnb, Uber, Amazon, Netflix, LinkedIn, Google and Lyft.

“Students see an almost-immediate ROI after completing our course,” says Mehta.

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart has proven ability to get engineers a high paying job at FAANG and other top tech companies. Rave reviews from their students prove that when it comes to getting FAANG jobs, Interview Kickstart is the best in the industry.

One student reviewer, Justine Jones, talks about how Interview Kickstart helped her get multiple job offers from FAANG employers. She writes: “My time at Interview Kickstart was great! The course provided all the material and support I needed to develop a deeper understanding of the concepts and interview process. There were so many valuable insights that the lecturers shared which helped me solve problems more efficiently. Through the technical and career coaching sessions, I was always able to get all my questions answered. They were always thorough and took the time to ensure I understood their explanations. Finally, the mock interviews were the game changers that gave me confidence. Before this experience, I was a nervous wreck before interviews. Having done mock interviews at Interview Kickstart that simulated real ones allowed me to feel comfortable in my interviews and get through the questions promptly, without simple mistakes that I would make due to nervousness. Interview Kickstart is worth it!”

Students can customize their training experience based on their career goals. Their structured courses help students follow along easily while working through each lesson. Mock interviews prepare students for the tough interview questions, helping them feel more confident going into any interview. While there is a certain level of commitment and dedication required to complete the program, students leave with hard and soft skills that make them top candidates for hiring managers.

“There are millions of professionals going after FAANG jobs, so standing out is paramount to getting hired,” says Mehta. “We focus on giving our students 360-degree, comprehensive training that will boost their skills and confidence.”

https://youtu.be/CDyrIKhNd9k

To learn more about Interview Kickstart, visit their website at https://www.interviewkickstart.com

