Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2023 Trading update

| Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA

Bergen, NORWAY

Harvest volumes Q2 2023 (1)

Farming Norway61.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland18.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile14.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada9.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland1.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes3.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)0.1 thousand tonnes
Total107.5 thousand tonnes
  

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2023 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 104.5 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2023.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 300 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 320 million in Q2 2022). EUR/NOK for the quarter was 11.66.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR3.35
ScotlandEUR2.30
ChileEUR1.80
CanadaEUR1.30
IrelandEUR1.40
FaroesEUR4.60

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 37 million (EUR 18 million in Q2 2022). Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 10 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 6 million in Q2 2022).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 665 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects), of which EUR 90 million in Arctic Fish.

The complete Q2 2023 report will be released on 23 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.