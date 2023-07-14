Public Safety Drone Market Growth, Trends Global Forecast [2028]

Chicago, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Safety Drone Market by Type, Mode of operation, Platform, Application (Police Operations & Investigations, Firefighting & Disaster Management, Border Management, Traffic Monitoring, Maritime security, Delivery) and Region - Forecast to 2028".

[243 Pages Report] The public safety drone market is valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0%. As technology advances and regulations continue to evolve, the demand for public safety drones is expected to grow further, enabling more efficient and effective responses to critical incidents. North America is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the Public Safety Drone market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for Public Safety drones in North America. Collaboration between public safety agencies and private drone service providers has accelerated the adoption of public safety drones in North America. Public-private partnerships have facilitated access to advanced drone technologies, expertise, and operational support for public safety agencies. The combination of a strong focus on public safety, supportive regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, diverse landscapes, and collaboration between sectors has contributed to the significant demand for public safety drones in North America.

Public Safety Drone Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing use of drones for border management.

Protecting the United States' borders from risks posed by unauthorized drones is perhaps one of the most difficult technological and operational difficulties for those involved in Counter Unmanned Aerial System Activities. Thus, drones are becoming key tools in border management because they improve the operating capacity and performance of border surveillance systems while charging wirelessly and on a cheap budget. In October 2022, The US Border Patrol paid Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones more than $1 million for surveillance and tracking drones. The contract is part of a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) announced in December 2021 between US Customs and Border Protection and five drone companies, valued up to $90 million over a five-year period.

Restraints: Lack of skilled & trained personnel to operate drones.

Drones can fly at different altitudes and require pilots to control and operate them and require skilled personnel for remote piloting. The number of pilots available for high-precision operations is comparatively low. Public safety drones flying at low altitudes require pilots to control and operate them. This requires skilled personnel for remote piloting of public safety drones. Several public safety drone accidents occur due to poor control of operators. According to Calhoun: The NPS Institutional Archive, nearly 32% of accidents involving UAVs are due to human error, while 45% occur due to material failure, along with another factor.

In January 2023, according to the Civil Aviation Agency, which governs the use of drones in the country in accordance with larger European laws, only around half of the registered pilots have a qualification in operating an unmanned aircraft.G4S teamed with the Latvian State Police to install a mobile drone detection system for large events and to train officers on how to use the equipment.

Urban Air Mobility Market Scope



Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.1 billion Projected Market Size USD 2.0 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.0% Market size available for years 2020–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered By type, by platform, by application, and by mode of operation Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World Companies covered DJI (China), Autel Robotics (China), Skydio Inc (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and few others. (Total 25 Players)

Opportunity: Technological advancement in the field of drone payloads



Drones have made remarkable advances in terms of drone payload, or the weighted cargo that a drone can carry. When first responder access is limited due to road conditions, drones can provide blood, medication, food, and water to persons in need. In such cases, saving time and enhancing delivery efficiency might be lifesaving. Drones provide firms with the potential to distribute things without human interaction in the current socially disconnected atmosphere. During COVID-19, Drones were utilized to spray disinfectant to improve the efficiency and speed of sterilization operations in public places.

Challenge: Delivery authentication and cybersecurity concerns

Because they have insufficient security procedures, the increasing frequency of hacking events is cause for concern. Companies in the drone industry offer analytics software-as-a-service to their customers, which necessitates the use of cloud-based servers to handle data. Because the data is sent and stored in an external cloud network, it is vulnerable to hackers. For data protection, industries also require highly secured cloud servers. As a result, issues about data security and data encryption pose a hurdle to the public safety drone market. In March 2023, The US government created a drone cybersecurity evaluation program. The program will provide a standardized cybersecurity analysis for commercial off-the-shelf drones in order to assure the security of the supply chain, which includes their components, software, and other technology.

Public Safety Drone Companies

DJI

DJI, also known as Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd., is a Chinese technology company that specializes in manufacturing and selling consumer and professional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company offers products for different applications in public safety, border management, traffic monitoring, firefighting, and disaster management, police operations & investigations, law enforcement, and others. DJI offers its products through DJI online stores, DJI-operated stores, and retail stores. The products of the company are used for commercial and civilian use. DJI has its own in-house research and development and manufacturing facilities in China. It has offices in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, China, and Hong Kong. The company generates most of its revenue from the US and China. It has received funding to the tune of ~USD 105 million to date from various investors.

Autel Robotics.

Autel Robotics provides aerial robotic solutions to ensure public safety and carry out enterprise and commercial operations. The products offered by it are used by law enforcement agencies. They are also used in mapping, along with fire control and security applications. Autel Robotics offers fixed-wing (Dragonfish) and Quadcopter (EVO 2) UAV drones. Autel Robotics primarily focuses on producing consumer and professional drones for various applications. They aim to provide users with reliable, high-performance drones that offer advanced capabilities at competitive prices. Their drones are designed to meet the needs of enthusiasts, photographers, videographers, and professionals in industries such as filmmaking, inspection, mapping, agriculture, and public safety. While Autel Robotics is primarily known for its drone products, the company has expanded its offerings to include other consumer electronics and smart devices. This diversification aims to leverage their technical expertise and expand their product portfolio beyond drones.

