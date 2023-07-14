Bioplastics Market Revenues to Reach a Volume of 3,951.43 kilotons by 2028 - Market Volume, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Bioplastics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market volume is estimated at 1,783.16 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 17.25% during the forecast period.

Bioplastics refer to products that are created using renewable sources like straw, woodchips, vegetable fats, corn starch, and sawdust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, production halts adversely affected the bioplastics market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 1,783.16 kilotons Market Volume (2028) 3,951.43 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 17.25% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in environmental issues encouraging the promotion of bioplastics. Increase in the use of electronics.

Which are the Top Companies in the Bioplastics Market?

The bioplastics market is highly competitive and fragmented, with established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants.

The most significant players in the global bioplastics market are:

Trinseo

Arkema

BASF SE

BIOTEC

Braskem

Danimer Scientific

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Futerro

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Minima

Natureworks LLC

Novamont SpA

Total Corbion PLA

Key Highlights from the Bioplastics Market Report :

Flexible Packaging is Predicted to Dominate the Market

One of the primary uses of bioplastics is their application in flexible packaging, as they are not harm-free and are degradable in nature.

Bioplastics are used in packaging films for food items, beverage bottles and medicines. They are also used in packing non-food items like tissues, nappies, toilet paper and napkins.

Europe is Expected to Dominate the Market

The bioplastics market in Europe is witnessing rapid growth driven by the demand from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

In the year 2021, France produced around 13,51,308 units of vehicles which was about 3% higher than in 2020.

What are the Latest Developments in the Bioplastics Market?

In August 2022, BASF Venture Capital GmbH made an investment in Sea6 Energy Pvt. Ltd. BASF Venture Capital GmbH is a corporate venture company of BASF SE and Aqua-Spark.

In April 2022, MAGNUM BIO ABS was launched by Trinseo for automotive applications. This launch expanded the company’s sustainably advantaged portfolio and encouraged its efforts to meet its sustainability goals.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Bioplastics Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (kilotons), 2018-2028) Bio-based Biodegradables Starch-based Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxy Alkanoates (PHA) Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, and PCL) Other Bio-based Biodegradables Bio-based Non-biodegradables Bio Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bio Polyethylene Bio Polyamides Polytrimethylene Terephthalate Other Non-biodegradables

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (kilotons), 2018-2028) Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging Automotive and Assembly Operations Agriculture and Horticulture Construction Textiles Electrical and Electronics Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (kilotons), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Bioplastics Market Report (2023-2028) .

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

