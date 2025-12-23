Investment Banking Market to Reach USD 138 Bn by 2030 as M&A Momentum Strengthens; North America Dominates – Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the investment banking market is valued at USD 112.47 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 138.62 billion by 2030, registering a 4.27% CAGR. Improving interest-rate conditions in the United States, easing inflationary pressures, and strong corporate balance sheets are reviving mergers, acquisitions, and capital-market activity. Deal momentum is returning as private-equity firms reopen exit channels and corporates emphasize strategic expansion, while artificial intelligence adoption and early tokenization initiatives are reshaping cost structures and product offerings amid evolving regulatory frameworks.

Regional Market Outlook

North America continues to dominate the investment banking landscape, supported by deep capital-market liquidity, favorable monetary policies, and evolving regulatory conditions. Corporates are actively refinancing debt and pursuing new equity offerings, while activity from Canada and Mexico adds strength in sectors like energy, mining, and cross-border supply chains.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by structural reforms and expanding local capital markets. Banks in the region are investing in digital trade-finance solutions to capture business from SMEs and mid-sized companies, with contributions from Japan, South Korea, and Australia further bolstering technology ventures, shareholder initiatives, and infrastructure-related underwriting opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Global M&A Momentum Strengthens

Global M&A activity is gaining momentum as financing conditions improve and corporate confidence rises. Major banks expect overall deal values to grow by XX–XX% in 2025, driven by increased cross-border transactions in technology, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Private equity firms are re-entering the market to address delayed exits, supporting stronger advisory pipelines and sustained deal activity.

Revival of Public Listings and SPAC Deals

Equity-market optimism is boosting initial public offerings and SPAC activity, with technology and biotech companies leading the way, supported by strong investor interest in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence and life sciences. The return of major banks to SPAC sponsorship reflects growing confidence in regulatory frameworks and deal structures. Healthy economic growth is encouraging venture and private-equity investors to accelerate exits, further fueling activity in public markets and creating renewed opportunities for advisory and underwriting services.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Investment Banking Market Report

By Product Type

Mergers & Acquisitions

Debt Capital Markets

Equity Capital Markets

Syndicated Loans & Others

By Deal Size

Mega-cap (More than USD 5 billion)

Large-cap (USD 1–5 billion)



Mid-market (USD 250 million–1 billion)

Small-cap (Less than USD 250 million)

By Client Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Public Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Other Industry Verticals

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Investment Banking Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 138.62 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Investment Banking Companies

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities Inc.

Citi Group Inc.

Barclays Investment Bank

Daiwa Securities Group

Deutsche Bank AG

Wells Fargo & Company

RBC Capital Markets

Jefferies Financial Group

Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Mizuho Financial Group

UBS Investment Bank

HSBC Global Banking & Markets

Lazard Ltd.

Nomura Holdings Inc.

Macquarie Group Ltd.

BNP Paribas CIB

Banco Santander CIB

