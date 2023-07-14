Changing Lives on National Tattoo Removal Day, August 14th

Dallas, TX, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser tattoo removal can truly change the trajectory of someone’s life by helping them improve how they feel about themselves. Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser machines and is the official sponsor of National Tattoo Removal Day, which is coming up on August 14th. Astanza lives the mission of #ChangingLives through our clients and the communities they serve. Astanza will be celebrating National Tattoo Removal Day by hosting Community Day at our headquarters, where we will provide free laser tattoo removal for individuals who have been formerly incarcerated, affected by human trafficking, or have visible tattoos hindering employment opportunities.

Laser practitioners nationwide witness the transformative impact of laser tattoo removal daily. National Tattoo Removal Day champions tattoo artists, laser practitioners, and individuals who have undergone laser tattoo removal to show appreciation and increase awareness for the advanced procedure. National Tattoo Removal Day aims to destigmatize the process of laser tattoo removal and celebrate everyone who wants to modify or completely remove their tattoos. Laser practitioners can take advantage of the trending holiday to educate and engage with the community. Join Astanza in celebrating the transformative power of laser tattoo removal technology on National Tattoo Removal Day, August 14th.

August 14th was declared National Tattoo Removal Day because it falls one month after National Tattoo Day (July 17th) and six months before Valentine’s Day (February 14th). If you start laser tattoo removal on National Tattoo Removal Day, six months is about the average time and number of sessions it would take to rid an ex-partner’s name just in time for the holiday of love.

Get an official National Tattoo Removal Day promotional kit to use in all of your promotions! As the official sponsor of National Tattoo Removal Day, Astanza is offering promotional kits for sale, while supplies last, to laser business owners who want to elevate their National Tattoo Removal Day celebrations.



Ways Laser Tattoo Removal Practitioners Can Celebrate:

Educate: Share the most FAQs about laser tattoo removal, its benefits, and the services your clinic provides. Encourage discussion, address common misconceptions, and emphasize the importance of seeking professional expertise for laser tattoo removal. Promote: Consider running specials on laser tattoo removal treatment packages to encourage people to book an appointment on August 14 in celebration of National Tattoo Removal Day. Offering a one-day-only promotion creates urgency and entices more people to participate. Community Outreach: Share about the availability of safe and effective tattoo removal services in the area. Offer free consultations or on-site demonstrations to engage with the community directly. Share Success Stories: Highlight inspiring stories and features with before-and-after photos, testimonials, and personal narratives to demonstrate the positive impact of laser tattoo removal on one's self-esteem and overall quality of life. Social Media Campaigns: Social media is the fastest way to share your National Tattoo Removal Day promotions. Encourage clients to share their tattoo removal stories and be sure to use the official hashtags: #NationalTattooRemovalDay and #NTRD.





Learn more about National Tattoo Removal Day by visiting the website and liking the official Facebook page. For queries about laser technology or starting a laser business, contact Astanza.





About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity, Duality, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarProYELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience, which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Clinical Support. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business support. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work™ and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with clients throughout North America and Europe. Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364 - 9010. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.



